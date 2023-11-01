Companies
Why Sebi’s ESG regulations are unnerving India inc
N Madhavan 9 min read 01 Nov 2023, 09:03 PM IST
Summary
- Companies seem unprepared. However, they have little choice but to embrace the rules
Chennai: Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), a conglomerate with business interests ranging from construction to information technology, has 100,000 suppliers. Next year, it will reach out to 20,000 of them, seeking information on their carbon emissions, water footprint and more. The 20,000 suppliers account for 75% of its annual purchases.
