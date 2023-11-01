Why Sebi’s ESG regulations are unnerving India inc

A brief history

Celebrated economist Milton Friedman had famously declared that a company has no social responsibility to the public or society and its only responsibility was to its shareholders. This ‘shareholder theory’ was keenly followed in the 1980s and 1990s and led to the creation of concepts such as shareholder value and employee stock options. But by the late 1990s, the developed world had begun to move away from it and embrace the ‘stakeholder theory’. The shareholder theory was panned as being wrong on financial, economic, legal, social and moral grounds. In 1997, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), a sustainability reporting framework, was launched in the US.