Why Singapore's 100x100 wants to back India's climate founders

Singapore-based climate venture builder 100X100 is looking to invest more in India. The country has high emissions, a strong pool of experienced entrepreneurs, and better access to late-stage funding. These factors encourage further commitment, according to a partner at the firm.
"We're seeing a lot of people who want to solve problems. Conversations are coming back around food security and climate change. Whether it is coming back with a big climate sticker on it or not is secondary, but the underlying urgency is very much the same," said Subhadeep Sanyal, partner at 100X100, in an interview with Mint.
100X100 started investing in India in the second half of 2024 and has made four investments there so far; one of these, Elevate Foods, has since failed. The firm plans to use a new $150 million fund to support up to 50 companies across India and Southeast Asia, but it has not yet started using this capital.