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Why Singapore's 100x100 wants to back India's climate founders

Rwit Ghosh
4 min read1 Jul 2026, 06:01 AM IST
The venture builder plans to back 40-50 startups across India and Southeast Asia.
The venture builder plans to back 40-50 startups across India and Southeast Asia.
Summary

Singapore's 100X100 is scaling up its India climate investments via a new $150 million fund, betting on the country's emissions profile and deep founder pool even as broader investor interest in the sector cools. The venture builder plans to back 40-50 startups across India and Southeast Asia.

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Singapore-based climate venture builder 100X100 is looking to invest more in India. The country has high emissions, a strong pool of experienced entrepreneurs, and better access to late-stage funding. These factors encourage further commitment, according to a partner at the firm.

Singapore-based climate venture builder 100X100 is looking to invest more in India. The country has high emissions, a strong pool of experienced entrepreneurs, and better access to late-stage funding. These factors encourage further commitment, according to a partner at the firm.

"We're seeing a lot of people who want to solve problems. Conversations are coming back around food security and climate change. Whether it is coming back with a big climate sticker on it or not is secondary, but the underlying urgency is very much the same," said Subhadeep Sanyal, partner at 100X100, in an interview with Mint.

"We're seeing a lot of people who want to solve problems. Conversations are coming back around food security and climate change. Whether it is coming back with a big climate sticker on it or not is secondary, but the underlying urgency is very much the same," said Subhadeep Sanyal, partner at 100X100, in an interview with Mint.

100X100 started investing in India in the second half of 2024 and has made four investments there so far; one of these, Elevate Foods, has since failed. The firm plans to use a new $150 million fund to support up to 50 companies across India and Southeast Asia, but it has not yet started using this capital.

Also Read | BlaBlaCar bets on India growth, eyes subscription-led monetisation shift

This move comes at a time when investor interest in climate-focused startups is declining. Many funds have reported poor returns and skepticism about growth potential in the past. However, 100X100 believes that India’s rapid economic growth and significant emissions make investment in this sector essential, not optional.

"We are one of the fastest-growing countries in the world. We are also one of the largest emitters in the world. And at some point, if we don't decouple our economic growth with emissions growth, then I think it will be a challenge for us also as a country," Sanyal said.

India's ranking on the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) dropped from rank 10 in 2025 to rank 23 this year, primarily due to the lack of a pathway to phasing out coal. The index recommends that India commits to “time-bound coal phase-down and eventually a phase-out and redirecting fossil subsidies toward decentralised, community-owned renewable energy.”

Key Takeaways
  • Singapore's 100X100 plans bigger bets on India despite broader climate-investing retreat.
  • New $150 million fund targets 40-50 climate companies across India, Southeast Asia.
  • Firm co-builds startups with founders rather than simply investing in existing companies.
  • The firm’s India portfolio includes biofuel, rail logistics, and solar cooling startups so far.
  • 100X100 screens 250 founders to select one, favouring experienced repeat entrepreneurs.

The firm’s approach is as a venture builder, co-creating companies alongside founders, instead of venture capital, which provides only equity. It collaborates with founders to develop ideas over a 6-month period, provides capital and support for about 18 months. By then, companies are ready for a fresh equity round.

Structuring fund II

While there's a hard cap of $150 million on paper, Sanyal said they're more comfortable with an investment vehicle of about $100-120 million. The firm has not yet begun deploying capital and is currently pitching to limited partners (LPs). It only received permission to market its new fund in May.

In Fund I, LPs included the US International Development Finance Corporation, British International Investment, the Singapore Economic Development Board, Triple Jump, and the Kajima Corporation.

Given the firm's thesis on climate and the environment, it creates a template before deploying capital. "We do what we call a carbon map—looking at where the largest pockets of emissions are happening today. Across India and SEA where emissions are happening today are very similar. They are in energy, agriculture, mobility, the built-up environment, and industry/ manufacturing," Sanyal said.

Also Read | Raymond’s aerospace vertical growth outpaces precision engineering business

The approach is sector-agnostic within those buckets: 100X100's India portfolio spans Biora, a farm-waste-to-biofuel company; rail logistics software startup Ecomet; and NeoTerra, which is reimagining home cooling by combining it with solar energy.

First cheques average around $800,000, with the firm reserving capital to deploy up to $3 million per company across follow-on rounds. Roughly 40% of fund capital goes toward first cheques, with the remaining 60% set aside for follow-ons. In exchange, 100X100 typically takes a meaningfully larger stake than a conventional early-stage investor, up to 30% in the companies that it helps co-create.

Typically, pre-seed and seed investors in the country can take anywhere from as low as 10% to as high as 25% in equity, depending on the size of the cheque being written and the valuation being assigned to the company.

Doubling down in a quiet sector

The firm is betting on the depth of India's founder pool, particularly operators who have already built or scaled businesses in other sectors and are now turning to climate-linked problems. Sanyal said the firm runs a highly selective sourcing process to find them and that 80% of their founders and second or third-time entrepreneurs.

Also Read | AI winners will be company-specific, not country-specific: Accel's Mitra

India is home to a clutch of climate and impact-focused venture funds including Avaana Capital, which just raised its $135 million Climate and Sustainability Fund; Green Frontier Capital is in the process of raising its maiden fund, sized between $75-100 million; Omnivore VC, an impact fund focused on agritech, food systems, climate resilience, and the rural economy and is investing from its $150 million third fund. There's also Zerodha's Rainmatter, which writes early-stage cheques to companies across sectors, including climate.

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Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsWhy Singapore's 100x100 wants to back India's climate founders

Why Singapore's 100x100 wants to back India's climate founders

Rwit Ghosh
4 min read1 Jul 2026, 06:01 AM IST
The venture builder plans to back 40-50 startups across India and Southeast Asia.
The venture builder plans to back 40-50 startups across India and Southeast Asia.
Summary

Singapore's 100X100 is scaling up its India climate investments via a new $150 million fund, betting on the country's emissions profile and deep founder pool even as broader investor interest in the sector cools. The venture builder plans to back 40-50 startups across India and Southeast Asia.

Gift this article

Singapore-based climate venture builder 100X100 is looking to invest more in India. The country has high emissions, a strong pool of experienced entrepreneurs, and better access to late-stage funding. These factors encourage further commitment, according to a partner at the firm.

Singapore-based climate venture builder 100X100 is looking to invest more in India. The country has high emissions, a strong pool of experienced entrepreneurs, and better access to late-stage funding. These factors encourage further commitment, according to a partner at the firm.

"We're seeing a lot of people who want to solve problems. Conversations are coming back around food security and climate change. Whether it is coming back with a big climate sticker on it or not is secondary, but the underlying urgency is very much the same," said Subhadeep Sanyal, partner at 100X100, in an interview with Mint.

"We're seeing a lot of people who want to solve problems. Conversations are coming back around food security and climate change. Whether it is coming back with a big climate sticker on it or not is secondary, but the underlying urgency is very much the same," said Subhadeep Sanyal, partner at 100X100, in an interview with Mint.

100X100 started investing in India in the second half of 2024 and has made four investments there so far; one of these, Elevate Foods, has since failed. The firm plans to use a new $150 million fund to support up to 50 companies across India and Southeast Asia, but it has not yet started using this capital.

Also Read | BlaBlaCar bets on India growth, eyes subscription-led monetisation shift

This move comes at a time when investor interest in climate-focused startups is declining. Many funds have reported poor returns and skepticism about growth potential in the past. However, 100X100 believes that India’s rapid economic growth and significant emissions make investment in this sector essential, not optional.

"We are one of the fastest-growing countries in the world. We are also one of the largest emitters in the world. And at some point, if we don't decouple our economic growth with emissions growth, then I think it will be a challenge for us also as a country," Sanyal said.

India's ranking on the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) dropped from rank 10 in 2025 to rank 23 this year, primarily due to the lack of a pathway to phasing out coal. The index recommends that India commits to “time-bound coal phase-down and eventually a phase-out and redirecting fossil subsidies toward decentralised, community-owned renewable energy.”

Key Takeaways
  • Singapore's 100X100 plans bigger bets on India despite broader climate-investing retreat.
  • New $150 million fund targets 40-50 climate companies across India, Southeast Asia.
  • Firm co-builds startups with founders rather than simply investing in existing companies.
  • The firm’s India portfolio includes biofuel, rail logistics, and solar cooling startups so far.
  • 100X100 screens 250 founders to select one, favouring experienced repeat entrepreneurs.

The firm’s approach is as a venture builder, co-creating companies alongside founders, instead of venture capital, which provides only equity. It collaborates with founders to develop ideas over a 6-month period, provides capital and support for about 18 months. By then, companies are ready for a fresh equity round.

Structuring fund II

While there's a hard cap of $150 million on paper, Sanyal said they're more comfortable with an investment vehicle of about $100-120 million. The firm has not yet begun deploying capital and is currently pitching to limited partners (LPs). It only received permission to market its new fund in May.

In Fund I, LPs included the US International Development Finance Corporation, British International Investment, the Singapore Economic Development Board, Triple Jump, and the Kajima Corporation.

Given the firm's thesis on climate and the environment, it creates a template before deploying capital. "We do what we call a carbon map—looking at where the largest pockets of emissions are happening today. Across India and SEA where emissions are happening today are very similar. They are in energy, agriculture, mobility, the built-up environment, and industry/ manufacturing," Sanyal said.

Also Read | Raymond’s aerospace vertical growth outpaces precision engineering business

The approach is sector-agnostic within those buckets: 100X100's India portfolio spans Biora, a farm-waste-to-biofuel company; rail logistics software startup Ecomet; and NeoTerra, which is reimagining home cooling by combining it with solar energy.

First cheques average around $800,000, with the firm reserving capital to deploy up to $3 million per company across follow-on rounds. Roughly 40% of fund capital goes toward first cheques, with the remaining 60% set aside for follow-ons. In exchange, 100X100 typically takes a meaningfully larger stake than a conventional early-stage investor, up to 30% in the companies that it helps co-create.

Typically, pre-seed and seed investors in the country can take anywhere from as low as 10% to as high as 25% in equity, depending on the size of the cheque being written and the valuation being assigned to the company.

Doubling down in a quiet sector

The firm is betting on the depth of India's founder pool, particularly operators who have already built or scaled businesses in other sectors and are now turning to climate-linked problems. Sanyal said the firm runs a highly selective sourcing process to find them and that 80% of their founders and second or third-time entrepreneurs.

Also Read | AI winners will be company-specific, not country-specific: Accel's Mitra

India is home to a clutch of climate and impact-focused venture funds including Avaana Capital, which just raised its $135 million Climate and Sustainability Fund; Green Frontier Capital is in the process of raising its maiden fund, sized between $75-100 million; Omnivore VC, an impact fund focused on agritech, food systems, climate resilience, and the rural economy and is investing from its $150 million third fund. There's also Zerodha's Rainmatter, which writes early-stage cheques to companies across sectors, including climate.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsWhy Singapore's 100x100 wants to back India's climate founders
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