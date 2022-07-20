Why SpiceJet’s aircraft are losing their way

Beyond risking passengers’ safety, the poor health of SpiceJet’s aircraft, among other factors, has been taking a toll on its service quality as well. In May, the latest month for which the data was available, 53,707 SpiceJet passengers suffered on account of “boarding denied", cancellation, or delays beyond two hours. The count was 51,411 for IndiGo, which flew six times as many passengers as SpiceJet. For every 10,000 passengers boarding SpiceJet, 466 faced some kind of hassle or the other, far higher than its peers. Among the six largest carriers, SpiceJet was the last in terms of on-time departures from metro airports (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad) in May.