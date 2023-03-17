Rajesh Gopinathan's surprise exit from TCS may not hurt. Here's why

Rajesh Gopinathan's surprise exit from TCS may not hurt. Here's why4 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 06:02 PM IST
- The transition of CEO in TCS is seen to be smooth especially because the new leader Krithivasan has played key roles in the company, especially heading the largest industry vertical, BFSI.
- Although Krithivasan's new role as CEO at TCS has come into effect from March 16, Gopinathan will be part of the same position in the company for about six months.
After a year of re-appointment as CEO at IT giant TCS, Rajesh Gopinathan in an unexpected move has decided to resign from his position to pursue other interests. Gopinathan's exit comes as shock and TCS share price traded volatile on Friday. But the impact of his exit on TCS stock was minimal. It is most likely that TCS' business operation will not be affected by Gopinathan's exit. And the reason would be the new CEO K. Krithivasan who has over a three-decade of experience with the company and in the overall IT sector as well.
