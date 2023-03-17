Rajesh Gopinathan's surprise exit from TCS may not hurt. Here's why

After a year of re-appointment as CEO at IT giant TCS, Rajesh Gopinathan in an unexpected move has decided to resign from his position to pursue other interests. Gopinathan's exit comes as shock and TCS share price traded volatile on Friday. But the impact of his exit on TCS stock was minimal. It is most likely that TCS' business operation will not be affected by Gopinathan's exit. And the reason would be the new CEO K. Krithivasan who has over a three-decade of experience with the company and in the overall IT sector as well.

