Why Swiggy’s Toing is raising questions over food-delivery profitability

Swiggy Ltd’s affordable-meal app Toing has prompted questions from analysts about whether the food-delivery company can expand its customer base without diluting the profitability of its core business.
“Food delivery is a tricky business because competition is intense and customers are sensitive to pricing. The question for Swiggy is whether Toing can bring in incremental demand without putting further pressure on the economics of its core platform,” said Satish Meena, analyst at Datum Intelligence.