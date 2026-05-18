Mint Explainer | Why Swiggy wants to be classified as Indian-controlled

MUMBAI: Swiggy’s move to tweak board nomination rights to qualify as an Indian Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC) reflects a broader shift among late-stage startups with large foreign investors. The classification matters because India’s foreign investment rules impose tighter restrictions on foreign-controlled companies in sectors such as e-commerce and quick commerce, particularly around inventory ownership and operational control.
Mint explains what an IOCC status means, why governance rights matter as much as shareholding, and why more startups are restructuring to meet Indian-control rules.
What is an Indian-owned and controlled company?
An IOCC is a company considered effectively controlled by Indian residents under the country's foreign investment rules. The classification is determined not just by shareholding, but also by who exercises control over key decisions. Powers such as appointing directors, veto rights and strategic decision-making must rest with Indian shareholders for a company to qualify as Indian-owned and controlled.