RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka acknowledged the contribution of India Inc stalwarts, including Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, and several others, in his new post on the microblogging platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter). Goenka claims that India's most powerful business leaders do the work they do because ‘'business is not just work, it is a passion turned into legacy.’'

The industrialist took to ‘X’ on Thursday, December 26 and listed the names of India's prominent business leaders to further ask, “Why Ratan Tata inspires. Why Mukesh Ambani builds empires. Why Anand Mahindra tweets wisdom. Why Kumar Birla globalizes. Why Sanjiv Bajaj transforms finance. Why Uday Kotak strategizes. Why Narayana Murthy pioneers IT.

Why Azim Premji gives generously. Why Nikhil Kamath disrupts markets. Why Gautam Adani scales heights. Why Harsh Mariwala innovates FMCG. Why Noel Tata dreams retail. Why Falguni Nayar empowers beauty. Why Sridhar Vembu champions simplicity. Why Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw makes breakthroughs. Why Vinod Khosla funds ideas. Why Deepinder Goyal changes how we eat?” Goenka then added, “Because business is not just work; it is passion turned into legacy.”

Goenka lists top 10 events in 2024 Meanwhile, last week, Goenka drew up a list outlining his top 10 global events of 2024 on Saturday, highlighting several key moments, including the Paris Olympics and the US Presidential elections. The top global event of 2024, he opined, was the US Presidential election, which saw Donald Trump make a triumphant return to the Oval Office. The RPG Group chairperson followed this up with the successful ISRO moon mission and the Paris Olympics.

Top global events listed by Harsh Goenka:

2. ISRO’s moon mission success

3. Paris Olympics

4. AI advancements

5. Recession fears

6. Climate disasters

7. Ukraine war

8. Green energy transition

9. Electric vehicles surged

10. Space tourism gained momentum