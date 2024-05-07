Why tech workers are earning less for their employers
Summary
- The pandemic saw firms world over scrambling to digitise their businesses, a trend that made IT services companies hire people in droves to handle the demand. The pandemic’s gone now, but the hired people are still around, mostly
BENGALURU : The revenue that each employee contributes to top IT services companies has been consistently falling ever since the covid-19 pandemic ended, a Mint analysis of companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Wipro Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Accenture Plc and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. showed.