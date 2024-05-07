Why tech workers are earning less for their employers

“Accenture has been using the global delivery model and they have more than three lakh employees based out of India. As that number kept going up, average bill rate came down and revenue per employee came down. Having said that, Accenture’s revenue per employee is more than that of its Indian IT peers because their onsite employees likely command higher bill rates due to the high-end consulting work. Even if they are based out of India, they will have higher bill rates due to sheer brand equity and bargaining power that Accenture commands," said Girish Pai, consultant to Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.