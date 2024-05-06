Companies
Why Elon Musk prioritized China over India
SummaryThe Tesla chief executive chose China because its market is bigger. But competition is intense even there. Cheaper cars might hold the key.
Elon Musk's recent trip to China kicked up intense debates in India. It happened barely a week after the Tesla head cancelled a visit to India and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
