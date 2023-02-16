Why the Adani rout is a ‘wake up call’ for the world
The turmoil triggered by short-seller Hindenburg is forcing everyone to get smarter about investing in India, and everywhere else.
This week’s In the City focuses on a story that’s transfixed the global finance community for weeks: the Adani-Hindenburg clash. Bloomberg Opinion columnist Shuli Ren and Executive Editor Sree Vidya Bhaktavatsalam join hosts David Merritt and Francine Lacqua for a comprehensive discussion of the fraud allegations and the fallout.
