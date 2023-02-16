This week’s In the City focuses on a story that’s transfixed the global finance community for weeks: the Adani-Hindenburg clash. Bloomberg Opinion columnist Shuli Ren and Executive Editor Sree Vidya Bhaktavatsalam join hosts David Merritt and Francine Lacqua for a comprehensive discussion of the fraud allegations and the fallout.

Also Read: Adani Wilmar shares: KRChoksey sees 40% upside despite Hindenburg rout

Aside from the obvious impact—Adani’s businesses lost $108 billion in a week—the crisis has shaken investor faith in India. Ren says that it’s acting as a “wake-up call for global investment banks and blue-chip credit funds."

Also Read: Adani Group clarifies on reports of hiring Grant Thornton for audits, calls it a 'market rumour'

“If you just look at Adani’s financing, half of the money came from international investors," she says. “While those of us in Asia knew about all of these allegations against Adani over the years, a lot of the investors in New York and London have been sleeping at the wheel." (The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing.)

Also Read: Adani Power's deal to acquire DB Power expires

Ren and Bhaktavatsalam also discuss how short-sellers have emerged as the new auditors, and how that speaks to the need of a more robust regulatory regime—not just in India, but worldwide. But as some investors are watching with concern, others see opportunity. Bhaktavatsalam points out that HSBC is still betting big on India. She predicts we’ll likely see more skittish investors stepping back while those with a greater risk appetite jump in.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.