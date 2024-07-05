Why the Walmart model doesn’t work in healthcare

In recent years, everyone from large retailers to private-equity firms to insurers have been jockeying to acquire doctor chains. The market top came sometime between mid-2022 and early 2023. Within a span of eight months, Amazon.com said it was spending $3.9 billion to buy the primary-care chain One Medical; a Walgreens unit struck a $9 billion deal to expand its medical practices; and CVS Health agreed to spend a whopping $10.6 billion on the primary-care chain Oak Street Health. At the time, it seemed inevitable that the doctor’s office was increasingly going to be a big-box service—something you do on your way to the snack aisle.