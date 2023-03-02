Another sector that has, thus far, remained insulated from the impact of the weakness in urban consumption is real estate. In the December quarter, aggregate residential property bookings in value terms for a sample of 13 listed companies was up 7% year-on-year and 6% sequentially, showed an analysis by JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. This, in spite of rising interest rates on home loans and higher stamp duty in some states. Even the retail segment within real estate appears to have bounced back. Listed mall developer, The Phoenix Mills Ltd, did well on rentals of its malls.