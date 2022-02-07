Surprise US FDA inspections: Cause for alarm?

The USFDA will conduct unannounced inspections of manufacturing plants in India and China in an attempt to uphold the quality standards of drugs that are supplied to the US market. Under the current practice, the USFDA gives advance notice to foreign manufacturers before it begins its regulatory inspections. The current pilot, however, is an attempt to ensure that domestic drug makers in the US get a level-playing field with their foreign counterparts. The House of Representatives has granted the USFDA $5 million to implement this pilot programme, starting from India.