Why Warner boss Zaslav is having to split up the media empire he built
Joe Flint , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 12 Jun 2025, 06:25 PM IST
Summary
The studio and cable conglomerate that David Zaslav created couldn’t overcome outside forces and massive debt.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav loves the 1941 Humphrey Bogart classic “The Maltese Falcon" about a group of unsavory characters searching for an elusive statuette of a gold jewel-encrusted falcon.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story