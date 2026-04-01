Wow! Momo Foods Pvt. Ltd, the Tiger Global-backed quick-service restaurant chain, is turning packaged foods into a major revenue driver. The 800-outlet chain eyes ₹850 crore in revenue for FY26, driven by the FMCG business, a pivot which is sending the firm into everything from frozen momos and cup noodles to frozen coconut and kulfi.
Why Wow! Momo’s packaged foods are emerging as a second growth engine
SummaryWow! Momo is pivoting towards FMCG, projecting revenue of ₹850 crore by FY26. The company is witnessing 100% year-on-year growth in packaged foods, driven by increased demand for home-delivered products and a strategic focus on expanding its reach.
Wow! Momo Foods Pvt. Ltd, the Tiger Global-backed quick-service restaurant chain, is turning packaged foods into a major revenue driver. The 800-outlet chain eyes ₹850 crore in revenue for FY26, driven by the FMCG business, a pivot which is sending the firm into everything from frozen momos and cup noodles to frozen coconut and kulfi.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More