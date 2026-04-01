Why Wow! Momo’s packaged foods are emerging as a second growth engine

The chicken brand, which competes with chains like KFC, operates 50 stores across South and East India. Gross margins in chicken outlets are slightly lower at 60%, compared to 70% in momos, Daryani said. "We tried to open these stores in the north of the country also, but we did not achieve much success, as the non-vegetarian eating population is lower. So we shut some stores and have moved focus to the east and south of the country for the time being," he added.