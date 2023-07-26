Whyte & Mackay single malt whisky finds key mkt in India

Whyte & Mackay single malt whisky finds key mkt in India1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 11:43 PM IST
UK's Whyte & Mackay, known for brands like The Dalmore and Jura single malt whisky, sees India as its most significant market after the US and China. The company launched in India in 2018 and has seen a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35% in sales for the past three years. The firm is looking to add two new variants in India with its local partner VBev and sees premiumization as a continuing trend in the country. The single malt category is projected to grow at 5.5% over the next five years, outpacing the broader whisky industry.
New Delhi: Global sales of single malt whisky have gained traction every year, eventually surpassing the milestone of $10 billion in retail sales. While some spirit categories have not been as fortunate, UK’s Whyte & Mackay, known for brands like The Dalmore and Jura single malt whisky, has strategically placed India as its most significant market, after the US and China, since its entry in 2018.
