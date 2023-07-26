Whyte & Mackay single malt whisky finds key mkt in India

The company produces about eight million litres of whisky in its distilleries in the UK. “Covid was a challenging time for everyone and the whole market was impacted. But we have more than made up for our pre-covid numbers here. India will be a big part of our growth story. The US and the UK have done well for us, too. For Jura, we have overtaken Glenfiddich in the UK in terms of both volumes and value."