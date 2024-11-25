‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator II’ Open to $170 Million in Cinemas

Wicked and Gladiator II, two of the year’s most anticipated films, brought in a combined $170 million in US and Canadian theaters this weekend, kicking off what’s likely to be a strong holiday season for cinemas.

Bloomberg
Published25 Nov 2024, 01:00 AM IST
‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator II’ Open to $170 Million in Cinemas
‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator II’ Open to $170 Million in Cinemas

(Bloomberg) -- Wicked and Gladiator II, two of the year’s most anticipated films, brought in a combined $170 million in US and Canadian theaters this weekend, kicking off what’s likely to be a strong holiday season for cinemas.

Universal Pictures’ film version of the hit Broadway musical, Wicked finished in first place with $114 million in ticket sales. Gladiator II, Paramount Global’s sequel to the 2000 best picture winner, grossed $56 million, to finish second.

The simultaneous release of two big-budget Hollywood films is reminiscent of last year’s “Barbenheimer” weekend, when Barbie and Oppenheimer drove scores of moviegoers to cinemas. Their combined $245 million opening weekend was a much needed shot in the arm to theater owners, and their respective studios, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. and Universal, a division Comcast Corp.

This year, the hashtag #Glicked was trending on social media, although it didn’t have quite the same pull as 2023, which saw tens of thousands of costumed moviegoers watch the unlikely pairing of Barbie and Oppenheimer as a double feature. 

“The thing that’s really encouraging to see is the critical reaction scores for Wicked are tremendous across every demographic, which points to a very long run at the box office over the Thanksgiving quarter and frankly well into next year,” Jim Orr, Universal’s president of domestic theatrical distribution, said in an interview. The movie sold an especially high number of tickets in areas such as Salt Lake City, where family-friendly fare often performs well at the box office, Orr said. 

Wicked is the first of two films in a series, with the second scheduled for November 2025. The picture, directed by Jon Chu, stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as young sorceresses in the fictional Land of Oz who later become the Good Witch of the North and the Wicked Witch of the West, respectively. It scored a robust 90% approval from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. It was forecast to generate about $130 million in its opening weekend, according to an estimate by Boxoffice Pro.

Gladiator II stars Paul Mescal as a slave-turned-warrior fighting to vanquish corruption in ancient Rome. Ridley Scott, 86, returned as director. The film had a 71% average score with professional reviewers. Paramount forecast sales of $60 million, while Boxoffice Pro projected that the picture would take in about $70 million.

“I’m very bullish about how the film holds, we captured a decent percentage of the younger audience that wasn’t part of the legacy audience for the original. There’s nothing but family films ahead, and we as an R-rated action movie are an alternative,” Chris Aronson, Paramount’s president of domestic theatrical distribution, said in an interview.  

Going into the weekend, the domestic box office was down about 11% from 2023, according to data from Comscore Inc. That’s a reflection of the two strikes last year by Hollywood actors and writers that pushed back the release of some films.

Last year’s holiday releases featured some notable disappointments, however, including Walt Disney Co.’s Wish and Warner Bros.’ The Color Purple. This year, the Thanksgiving to New Year’s box office could be stronger with Disney’s Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King both projected to open to big numbers.

Bob Bagby, the chief executive officer the B&B Theatres chain and chairman of the National Association of Theatre Owners, said in an interview that a young family friend pledged to see Wicked in cinemas at least twice more.

“Our lobbies were full of guests in pink and green and of course a few dressed like gladiators, and this is just the beginning of a fantastic holiday season,” Bagby said. 

(Updates with B&B Theatres comment in final paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 01:00 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNews‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator II’ Open to $170 Million in Cinemas

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,655.00810.00
      Chennai
      79,661.00810.00
      Delhi
      79,813.00810.00
      Kolkata
      79,665.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.