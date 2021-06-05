Wild housing market made his modest home a hot property

Some buyers don’t put their own skin into the game. They negotiate to buy the property on behalf of another investor and never take ownership. They are paid for finding the property by taking the difference between the seller’s price and the buyer’s price. This tactic, known as wholesaling, doesn’t require capital to get started, so the barriers to entry are low. In some areas, wholesalers have been accused of cajoling poor homeowners into accepting lowball offers, prompting state and local governments to crack down on them.