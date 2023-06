New Delhi: Mcnroe Consumer Products Pvt Ltd which owns the Wild Stone deodorant and perfume brand has signed actor Vijay Deverakonda for Code, its male grooming brand. The company will put out a television commercial for the same.

The commercial was released during the 2023 ICC World Test Championship. In the advertisement, the actor is seen confidently walking amidst a blazing inferno, symbolizing the fiery passion and unwavering determination that define a true gentleman.

The intensity of the flames mirrors the inner drive and indomitable spirit that Code perfumes embody. The representation, the company said, epitomizes a man embracing his inner power, harnessing his passionate energy. Its Pyro fragrance goes well with his personality.

Ankit Daga, head of business development at Mcnroe Consumer Products Pvt Ltd, said, “Inspired by the elements that shape our very being, the collection has perfumes pyro, terra, and acqua. Deverakonda, is a popular movie star and is enthusiastic about the collaboration."

The actor added: “I was thrilled when they approached me with the concept of perfumes crafted from the elements and the campaign planned for it. Our collaboration aims to empower men, encouraging them to embrace their individual style and feel their absolute best."

According to website Statista, revenue in the fragrances segment in India amounts to $311.60m in 2023. The market is expected to grow annually by 1.70% till 2027.