Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

If you were wondering which junk-rated company would be the first to reach a trillion-dollar market capitalization, your wait is over. It’s Tesla Inc. The automaker’s debt may still be considered speculative-grade, but its stock passed the $1 trillion mark on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you were wondering which junk-rated company would be the first to reach a trillion-dollar market capitalization, your wait is over. It’s Tesla Inc. The automaker’s debt may still be considered speculative-grade, but its stock passed the $1 trillion mark on Monday.

"Wild $T1mes!" Musk said on Twitter. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

"Wild $T1mes!" Musk said on Twitter. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Tesla shares surged as much as 14.9% to $1,045.02, making it the world's most valuable automaker according to Reuters calculations based on its latest filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Even Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk expressed surprise at the velocity of the surge. "Strange that moved valuation, as Tesla is very much a production ramp problem, not a demand problem," Musk tweeted in reply to a comment by Ross Gerber, co-founder of the investment fund Gerber Kawasaki and a Tesla shareholder.

Tesla is the first carmaker to join the elite club of trillion-dollar companies that includes Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc.