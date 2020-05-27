NEW DELHI : Homegrown outdoor and tactical gear firm Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd has forayed into manufacturing and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) including hazmat suits, respirator masks and face shields with the aim to equip and enable health workers as well as consumers to stay safe amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The PPE line is a part of company's over decade old Tactical and Safety Gear category under which rucksacks and hazmat suits are created for Indian defence personnels.

"There was a nudge that came from ministry of textiles and ministry of health for the need to have a holistic production capability to produce respiratory masks and hazmats in India. We have been creating respiratory masks for trekkers with air pollution filter so it was easy to create these respiratory masks to protect oneself from the virus infection," said Siddharth Sood, co-founder of Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd.

The ‘Supermask’ W series of respirators, that are reusable will be available across over 1,00,000 points of sale across Wildcraft stores, e-commerce platforms, pharmacies as well as grocery stores. They are priced between ₹150 and ₹300.

Re-usable PPE overall or hazmat suits are also being manufactured priced between ₹1299 and ₹1999 to assist the ministry of textiles to overcome its urgent requirements and addressing the needs of Indian medics.

The company is all set to unveil more consumer centric protective products such as face shields and multi-utility kits in the coming days.

It said that in addition to its existing two manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, Karnataka and Solan, Himachal Pradesh, they have partnered with 65 manufacturing units and hired over 30,000 people across 11 cities and four Indian states, in their workforce to meet the growing demand of protective gear against coronavirus.

The company is also launching an integrated campaign 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' made by Ogilvy India to promote the use of masks and help make it a lifestyle choice. It will be run across television, OTT, video sharing platforms, social media and music streaming platforms across India.

Accessories and Apparel (the lifestyle segment) is the hardest hit segment where Wildcraft operates and the travel led lifestyle segment particularly will be badly hit this year said Ankur Bisen, senior vice president, retail and consumer, at Technopak.

"Therefore, it is important for such companies to look at alternative growth options to mitigate the impact. Depending upon the success with such plans, they will then decide whether alter the business strategy altogether," he added.

Although Wildcraft faces stiff competition in the consumer business from the likes of Decathlon and sports brands such as Nike and Adidas however the pandemic is expected to hit all the players.

"Its not so much one brand over the other. It's the downturn in general for the category," Bisen said.

