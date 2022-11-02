Will a Peloton bike drive you to pick one hotel over another?
- Hilton and Hyatt are among the major chains pushing fitness options meant to mirror home routines
Your next hotel workout might remind you of those at-home gyms we all hastily set up during Covid lockdowns—minus the cramped quarters, mismatched weight sets and kids clamoring for attention.
With business and vacation travel bouncing back, Hyatt Hotels Corp., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and other chains are betting that travelers want hotels that help them take their pandemic-inspired fitness routines on the road. More hotels are bragging about their Peloton bikes and private exercise suites to lure travelers with the hope that they might actually work out on their next trip.
Consider Room 3317 at the luxe Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch. It looks like a regular guest room from the carpeted hallway. Inside, trendy gym equipment takes the space where a bed would normally be. There’s a Peloton bike, Precor treadmill, weight bench, kettlebells, medicine balls, resistance bands and foam rollers. Lemon Lysol wipes sit on the entry table.
Hyatt has been testing these bookable personal gyms, which it calls StayFit Private Fitness studios, at five U.S. hotels since spring. There is one at each property available by the hour, most of them in a converted guest room. They are separate from the hotels’ StayFit fitness centers.
I paid $25 to work out in the new private studio in Scottsdale on Saturday morning and wasn’t even a guest of the hotel, where rates topped $600 a night. (The resort fitness center, which also has a Peloton and has no entrance fee, was empty.)
A Hyatt spokeswoman says these suites are popular with business travelers and that there has been a “significant increase" in demand the past few weeks as conventions and business meetings have picked up. Hyatt says most of the hotels in the test allow only registered guests to book a spot, but I reserved a hypothetical private fitness spot for next week at the Hyatt Grand Central in New York without booking a room.
Hilton Hotels & Resorts has offered workout equipment in some guest rooms since 2017. In October the chain announced plans to add one Peloton bike to the fitness centers in each of its 5,400 hotels, from Waldorf Astorias to Hampton Inns, by year’s end. (Some locations already have Peloton bikes purchased by their owners.)
In an internal company survey this summer, 98% of Hilton guests cited wellness, a broad category that includes mental health, healthful eating and physical fitness, as a top priority when traveling, says Matt Schuyler, Hilton’s chief brand officer. That is up sharply from prepandemic times, he says.
“If you want to bring your [wellness] routines with you, chances are you‘re going to want to bring your Peloton routine with you," Mr. Schuyler says.
There’s even a hotel built around fitness. The Equinox Hotel, from the upscale gym chain that owns Peloton competitor SoulCycle, opened in New York’s Hudson Yards in 2019.
The TWA Hotel at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York has a roomful of Peloton bikes at its 10,000-square-foot gym. Peloton has a hotel finder on its website. Another site, PeloBuddy, even includes vacation rentals with Peloton equipment. The goal is to attract the company’s thousands of die-hards, even if some consumers have shown signs of Peloton fatigue.
“People love it because it’s plug and play," says Tyler Morse, chief executive of MCR Hotels, which owns the TWA Hotel and 150 others, nearly half of them Hiltons.
A Peloton spokeswoman says 1.6 million Peloton rides have been logged at hotels in the past year.
Mr. Morse says fitness facilities are a key attribute travelers consider when selecting a hotel. They may rank behind location and price but are up there with the quality of the room, he says.
“This could sway the purchase decision," Mr. Morse says.
Casey Seideman, 39 years old, works out nearly every day and bought a Peloton bike in February 2020. When the Portland, Ore., resident travels to medical conferences, she researches hotel fitness facilities when deciding where to stay. The pediatric urologist says the gym ranks second only to hotel location.
“There’s really nothing worse than showing up to a hotel and the gym is not as nice as you thought it would be," Dr. Seideman says.
She booked the Westin Charlotte in North Carolina last week and hit the fitness center a few hours after her red-eye flight landed. She ran on the treadmill and did some yoga. The next morning, she hopped on a Peloton bike for a 30-minute class led by popular instructor Cody Rigsby and did a 30-minute glutes and leg workout.
This week, Dr. Seideman is in Kauai, Hawaii, for a conference and has already used the Peloton in the Hyatt fitness center. It all helps offset the toll of conference wining and dining.
Not all travelers are as committed to fitness even if they consider a good hotel gym a must-have. Who among us hasn’t packed running shoes and workout clothes that never made it out of the suitcase?
I love a good Peloton class and am training for a marathon. But a workout isn’t in my tight schedule during a one-night stay in California this week.
Mr. Morse of MCR says there is a divergence between interest in the hotel gym and usage.
About 46% of hotel guests said they expected to work out in the fitness center during a stay, according to a study published by Cornell University’s Center for Hospitality Research in 2017. Only 22% actually did. The study was based on data from 33 upscale and luxury hotels under one unnamed chain.
Nicole Gonzalez, 38, a personal trainer in Westchester, N.Y., created a popular calendar of daily Peloton workouts in 2018. It blew up during the pandemic, growing to 174,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 400,000 members in a private Facebook group.
On a family trip to Walt Disney World in July, Mrs. Gonzalez didn’t even think about visiting the hotel gym.
“We’re walking 20,000 steps a day. We’re good," she says.
