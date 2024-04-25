Will cease to function if forced to break encryption, WhatsApp tells Delhi High Court
The company said that complying with the IT Rules would require storing vast numbers of messages for extended periods, which no other country mandates
New Delhi: Messaging giant WhatsApp told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that it would cease to function if it was compelled to break the encryption of messages. “As a platform we are saying [that] if we are told to break encryption, then WhatsApp goes," its counsel told the court. WhatsApp added that people use the platform because of the privacy its end-to-end encryption offers, and that breaking it would undermine trust.