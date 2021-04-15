Will cross-sell products to DHFL customers: Piramal Retail Finance CEO

The big roles here are going to be in sales, credit and technology. Yes, we are going to hire a lot in technology and are setting up a tech and engineering centre of excellence in Bengaluru where we are hiring a lot of engineering and tech product management talent. In that same centre of excellence, we are also setting up an artificial intelligence (AI) centre and are going to hire AI and machine learning roles as well in that same geography. Of course, we are hiring some technology talent in Mumbai as well. As we continue to expand into geographies, we will continue to expand our sales presence and the digital-physical mix is what we are looking at. In small towns, physical presence remains important. We will also invest in credit roles as we are realising is that in this market, underwriting the customer and knowing the earning capacity of that customer is a skill. The idea is to be present in 1,000 locations in the next five years and I would like to like to have some presence in these locations where people should feel they have access to the Piramal brand near them.