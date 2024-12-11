‘Will deploy ₹800 crore to acquire new hotels by FY27’
FMCG and tobacco conglomerate Dharampal Satyapal Group's (DS Group) hospitality arm is aggressively expanding its hospitality division, with plans to increase its portfolio from six hotels to 10-12 by FY27. The company is focusing on both city and resort 4–5-star hotel category properties, primarily in "high-growth" regions across India, Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of the company, said, speaking exclusively to Mint. This will include tier I and tier II cities. In the last one year, the company has deployed ₹200 crore in expanding its existing assets.