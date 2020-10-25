Will enforce rights, complete Future transaction without any delay: Reliance

The statement comes after US retail giant Amazon on Sunday secured a major relief against the proposed ₹24,713-crore combination of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and Future Group’s retail and wholesale business when a Singapore arbitration panel ruled that the two parties could not go ahead with the transaction for the time being. The Jeff Bezos-led company had claimed that Reliance-Future deal violated a non-compete clause it had with the Kishore Biyani Group. The two parties had then agreed to go for arbitration.