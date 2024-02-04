Will Enforcement Directorate probe Paytm Payments Bank? PPBL issues clarification, says, ‘ no probe…’
Paytm Payments Bank clarifies that there is no probe against the bank or One97 Communications Ltd by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)
In light of recent discussions surrounding inquiries by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Paytm Payments Bank clarified that no probe against Bank or One97 Communications Ltd by the probe agency. "One 97 Communications Ltd and Paytm Payments Bank operate with the highest ethical standards. We can confirm that neither we nor OCL's founder-CEO have been the subject matter of investigation by the Enforcement Directorate regarding money laundering," a spokesperson for Paytm Payments Bank said, news agency ANI reported.