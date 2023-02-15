Will find Twitter CEO by 2023 end, says Elon Musk
Elon Musk has revealed that he expects to find a CEO for Twitter ‘probably towards the end of this year.’ Earlier this month, he said that the past three months have been ‘extremely tough’ as he ‘had to save Twitter from bankruptcy’ while also fulfilling his duties at Tesla and SpaceX.
