Mint Explainer: Will flex fuel vehicles rule Indian roads?

Last week's launch of a flex-fuel car and motorcycle by Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp has sparked intense debate over the near-term sales potential of these vehicles. Along with the launch of Delhi’s first E85 fuel pump, this represents India's most aggressive push for flex-fuel technology since the start of its ethanol-blending programme.
Mint unpacks why this new technology is making waves.
What are flex fuel vehicles?
Flex fuel vehicles are designed to run efficiently on petrol blended with any level of ethanol. In India, this refers to vehicles that can operate seamlessly on any fuel mixture ranging from 20% to 100% ethanol (E20 to E100) without sustaining any engine damage. These vehicles are equipped with ethanol content sensors and ethanol-resistant fuel lines and seals, among other components, as ethanol is corrosive.