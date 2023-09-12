‘Will focus on portfolio of business hotels in tier-I locations’4 min read 12 Sep 2023, 12:22 AM IST
NEW DELHI : Samhi Hotels Ltd, which plans to raise ₹1,370 crore by selling shares, will continue to expand its portfolio of business hotels in India’s top cities, Ashish Jakhanwala, the chairman, managing director and chief executive, said.
