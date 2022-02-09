Will housing prices go through the roof soon?

The Hyderabad story is being repeated across the other seven prime markets too. During the pandemic-induced slowdown, developers had offered discounts, easy payment schemes and other price concessions to sell–much of that (though not all of it) is over. “Developers are mindful that cash flow has become more important now than prices and profitability," said Sharad Mittal, CEO of Motilal Oswal Real Estate, the real estate private equity arm of the Motilal Oswal Group. “They have been absorbing input costs for two years now, and if they can pass it on partly to buyers now, they will surely do so."