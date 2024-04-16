Will India replace China? Apple in talks with Murugappa Group, Titan to potentially source iPhone camera components
Apple is in advanced discussions with Titan and Murugappa Group for sourcing crucial components for camera modules used in iPhones, marking a shift from its manufacturing centre in China to India.
Tech giant Apple is in advanced discussions with Indian conglomerates Murugappa Group and Titan to assemble and produce sub-components for the camera modules used in iPhones, The Economic Times reported on April 16.
