Akasa and the coming war for the skies

The surprise, and scepticism, is because India’s aviation landscape is littered with stories of spectacular failures—Kingfisher Airlines and Jet Airways are the two big names that ran into air pockets before being grounded. The aviation industry has also faced turbulence in the context of the pandemic. Air passenger traffic has slumped and all carriers have incurred huge losses. Domestic air traffic is now expected to fully recover only by the fourth quarter of 2022-23, according to a report by rating agency Crisil Ltd. Indian airlines may post a record loss of over ₹20,000 crore in the current financial year. This would be 44% higher than the combined losses reported in 2021-22. And although the third wave has ebbed, uncertainties around future outbreaks of the pandemic still loom large.