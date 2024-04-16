Aditya Birla Capital (ABC), the Aditya Birla Group's prominent financial services arm launched its fintech platform app 'ABCD' on April 16, the company announced in an exchange filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Company aims to target over 30 million users in the next 3 years through their fintech app "ABCD."

The stocks of Aditya Birla Capital were trading in red down over 2% on April 16, at 1:19 pm on BSE. Aditya Birla Capital's stock price is 4% down from its 52-week high of ₹211.00. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹52,390.44 crore.

Mint earlier reported this month that Macquarie has set Aditya Birla Capital share price target at ₹230 for the next 12 months, implying an upside potential of over 26 per cent.

ABCD - Integrated fintech app The app is expected to serve as an omnichannel direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform aiming to simplify access to financial services for all.

Additionally, the group is planning the launch of jewellery business shortly with an initial investment of 5000 crore, said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, during the launch of the Aditya Birla Capital Digital (ABCD) fintech app.

Birla, expressed his optimism about the platform's potential. "Aditya Birla Capital has emerged as a key growth engine for the group," he said. "The ABCD D2C platform signifies a coming-of-age moment and a positive stride towards accelerated growth and leadership in the financial services space."

The ABCD app was developed in 12 months, the platform, according to the exchange filing.

Vishakha Mulye, CEO of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, highlighted the company's commitment to digital transformation and customer experience. "Our 'One ABC One P&L' approach, centered on 'One Customer,' 'One Experience,' and 'One Team,' has been instrumental in driving growth," she stated. "The ABCD platform strengthens our omnichannel strategy, allowing customers to interact with us seamlessly through their preferred channels."

Following a "Maximum Viable Product" (MVP) approach, ABCD will offer a diverse suite of 22 financial products and services. This will include - a payment platform with UPI, bill payments, and online recharges, alongside loans, insurance, and investment options, the company added.

ABCL reported a consolidated revenue growth of 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) basis to ₹23,566 crore. While its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) grew by 44 per cent YoY to ₹2,090 crore in the first 9 months of FY2024.

ABCL has 1,462 branches across the nation, with over 500 branches added in the last 2 years.

