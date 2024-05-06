Companies
Will Linde India really benefit from semiconductor business?
Nehal Chaliawala 5 min read 06 May 2024, 01:21 PM IST
SummaryWhile the Linde India stock has given handsome returns over the past two months on potential business from supplies to semiconductor manufacturers, it remains unclear if the listed company will benefit from this opportunity
Mumbai: Investors in industrial gas giant Linde India find themselves in a quandary. The question here is: who will benefit from the potential semiconductor business? The company, its UK-based parent, or its privately owned units in the country.
