Will maharaja find a place in new Air India? CEO Campbell clears the air
The Tata Group has announced a slew of changes since its takeover last year as the company looks to become significant international aviation player. The Maharaja however will not be a part of these changes.
As Air India undertakes a massive revamp, speculative reports have suggested that the iconic Maharaja mascot may be relieved of his duties. CEO Campbell Wilson however clarified this week that the Maharaja would remain a 'part of Air India's future'. The Tata Group has announced a slew of changes since its takeover last year as the company looks to become significant international aviation player.
