As Air India undertakes a massive revamp, speculative reports have suggested that the iconic Maharaja mascot may be relieved of his duties. CEO Campbell Wilson however clarified this week that the Maharaja would remain a 'part of Air India's future'. The Tata Group has announced a slew of changes since its takeover last year as the company looks to become significant international aviation player.

The Maharaja however will not be a part of these changes.

“The Maharaja has made his identity in the country and abroad and people have given a lot of love to the mascot of the Maharaja. Maharaja is one of the many assets of Air India as a consequence of its 90-year history. It will be part of Air India's future," Wilson assured during a media interaction on Monday.

What are the changes already announced by Air India?

The company has already announced plans to triple its current fleet of 113 aircraft within a few years. The airline will purchase 220 of the planes from Boeing and 250 from Airbus, funding the $70 billion order with internal cash, equity and through sale-and-leasebacks. It also has plans to spend $400 million to refurbish older planes - especially on long-haul routes.

The company is also hiring crew members to meet its expanding demand. Wilson said that around 500 crew members were being hired every month and that a training academy was also in the works.

"I can say with confidence that by the second half of 2024 with new aircraft and with the refurbishment of aircraft, it will be a very different experience when you fly Air India wide body," Wilson said.

The company has also announced the mergers in the past few months - with Vistara slated to combine with Air India while AIX Connect (earlier known as AirAsia India) was integrated with Air India Express.

(With inputs from agencies)