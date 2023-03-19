‘Will make major investments in North India, Central Asia’3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 11:18 PM IST
In India, the hospital chain is close to acquiring hospitals in Noida, Delhi and Meeru, Chaudhary said in an interview
NEW DELHI : Aakash Healthcare is in process of establishing Aakash Health Medicity in Uzbekistan at an investment of $100 million. The plan is to develop a tertiary care centre in 25 acres that will also have a medical education institution for doctors and nurses, said Dr. Aashish Chaudhary, managing director, Aakash Healthcare. In India, the hospital chain is close to acquiring hospitals in Noida, Delhi and Meeru, Chaudhary said in an interview. The company is also exploring ways to open its own medical college in India. Edited excerpts:
