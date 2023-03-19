‘Will make major investments in North India, Central Asia’

Our immediate plan is to set up Aakash Health Medicity in the heart of Tashkent city. We have already done a memorandum of understanding with the Uzbekistan government, and they are providing us 25 acres land to develop a modern tertiary hospital with the latest infrastructure, medical equipment, skilled doctors and nursing staff. Aakash Health Medicity will also have medical colleges; for examples, nursing colleges. The project involves an investment of $100 million and almost 3,000 jobs will be created for Indian medical professionals in the country. Our plan is to provide medical services in Uzbek population in the country only, and if any patient who would want to travel outside, will have to get the NOC from us only if cannot operate them. Besides, this, we are exploring other markets in Bahrain, Mongolia and Fiji to establish our healthcare setup as a lot of international patients come to India from these countries.

