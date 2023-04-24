Will new policy give a lift-off to India’s space biz?2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 10:52 PM IST
In 2020, the government liberalized the space sector and enabled large scale private sector participation in the country’s space programme which until then was the prerogative of ISRO
India wants its share in the global space economy to grow from 2% now to 10%. The success of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has spawned a number of private players, making the recently announced Indian Space Policy 2023 critical. Mint explains:
