Will policy power India's race to space?

What do private companies say?

The policy has been received well. Private players, including startups, call it “forward looking.“ It lays down the role of ISRO, IN-SPACe and other entities. What excites them the most is the flexibility the policy allows given the rapid changes this sector typically sees, technologically. It permits case-by-case authorization or approval from IN-SPACe to engage in space activity even when it doesn’t align with the policy. That, they say, is critical for India to achieve its objective of becoming a space super power.