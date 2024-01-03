Will no-poach agreements hold in India?

What can you expect in contracts in future?

Some companies may clearly state the rival firms to be avoided as a future employer in employment contracts. Again, this will not be legally enforceable but more of a fear tactic. “Companies are now mentioning the list of rivals and clients in contracts and getting the employees to sign on it. At the time of exit, they will check if there’s a breach," said Priyanka Sinha, partner at A&P Partners, a legal advisory company. Senior employees, in turn, can demand a high severance package whenever such contracts are inked.