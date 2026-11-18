Nvidia has posted another strong set of results, but its earnings call was about more than just business performance. The company is dealing with an unexpected leadership change after Jensen Huang stepped down following a scandal involving alleged links to Chinese intelligence. Now at the helm as interim chief executive, Colette Kress has sought to steady investors while making one thing clear: Nvidia will be more careful about how much money it puts behind AI startups and cloud computing companies.

However, Nvidia isn't just the biggest chip partner for AI startups — it's a major source of capital.

But what does Nvidia's promise to be more selective with its investments mean for the neocloud boom, and the companies counting on its financial backing?

Nvidia to be more selective with AI investments and neocloud funding

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What does Nvidia’s selective funding approach mean for neocloud companies? ⌵ Nvidia says it will scrutinise future investments, commitments and guarantees more closely. Neoclouds may therefore find it harder to secure Nvidia-backed funding for expansion, though support has not been withdrawn. 2 Why does Nvidia’s financial backing matter to neocloud providers? ⌵ Building data centres and securing advanced chips require substantial upfront investment. Nvidia’s funding, guarantees and business network can help neoclouds expand computing capacity more quickly. 3 How will Nvidia decide which neocloud companies receive financial support? ⌵ Interim CEO Colette Kress said Nvidia will assess whether guarantees are necessary and whether proposed investments make financial sense. The company has said it may support financially strong customers that need financing. 4 Has Nvidia stopped funding neocloud companies? ⌵ No. Nvidia has not announced a withdrawal of support and says it will continue backing selected customers and suppliers. Its future commitments will be subject to greater scrutiny. 5 Could Nvidia’s more cautious funding slow the neocloud boom? ⌵ It could make expansion more challenging for companies that rely on Nvidia’s funding or guarantees, potentially requiring them to seek other financial support. The articles do not say that Nvidia’s approach will stop neocloud growth.

Speaking during the company's earnings call with investors and analysts on Tuesday, Kress said Nvidia's business remained strong, with demand for its chips continuing to grow and supply expanding to meet customer needs.

"Our momentum is real," she said, adding that customers, partners and employees remained committed to the company's growth.

However, Kress indicated that Nvidia would take a closer look at how much money it commits to businesses across the AI industry.

"As the market matures and additional sources of capital become available, we are rigorously evaluating future investments, commitments, and guarantees," she said.

She also stressed that Nvidia would remain "disciplined and selective in our support" for neocloud companies.

Colette Kress said during an earnings call on Tuesday that the company had sold $2.4 billion worth of licenced Hopper-generation data centre products to China in the quarter ended October 25.

Neoclouds are specialised cloud computing providers that offer access to large amounts of computing power needed to develop and run AI models. They serve major AI companies as well as smaller businesses, enterprises and customers in different countries.

Companies such as CoreWeave and Nebius have emerged as important players in this market, helping AI businesses secure computing capacity that can be difficult to obtain from traditional cloud providers.

Both companies' shares gained more than 10% in after-hours trading following Nvidia's comments.

Nvidia funding: Why its backing matters to neocloud companies Nvidia's influence extends well beyond its position as the world's leading supplier of AI chips. Its financial support has also helped companies across the AI ecosystem expand their operations and secure the infrastructure needed to meet rising demand.

For neocloud providers, access to Nvidia's funding, guarantees and wider business network can make it easier to invest in computing infrastructure and move quickly when demand rises.

Kress said Nvidia would continue using its financial resources to support suppliers and selected customers. The company could also provide financing assistance or guarantees to particularly strong customers.

However, she said Nvidia would examine whether such guarantees were necessary and whether the proposed investments made financial sense.

Nvidia's more cautious approach could create fresh challenges for neocloud companies that depend on its financial backing to expand quickly. Building data centres and securing advanced chips require enormous upfront investment, and financing support or guarantees from Nvidia can help these businesses move faster.

If the chipmaker becomes more selective, some companies may find it harder to secure funding for expansion or may have to look elsewhere for financial support.

However, Nvidia has not announced a withdrawal of support, and its continued backing of strong customers suggests that the neocloud sector is unlikely to lose a major financial partner overnight.

Jensen Huang's departure adds another layer of uncertainty Kress's comments come at a significant moment for Nvidia, following the departure of its former chief executive Jensen Huang last week.

Huang resigned after revelations about his alleged relationship with a woman who was reported to have links to Chinese intelligence. The woman was also a major Nvidia customer and was alleged to have helped Chinese AI companies gain access to advanced Nvidia technology despite US restrictions on certain chip sales.

Also Read | Devina Mehra: The Nvidia scandal offers lessons on crucial investing principles

Nvidia board chairman Harvey Jones ruled out a quick return for Huang, saying the board had unanimously accepted his resignation and did not intend to reinstate him as chief executive.

The company also declined to take questions about Huang's departure or the ongoing investigation into his conduct.

With new leadership in place and the AI industry becoming increasingly competitive, Nvidia's approach to funding could have consequences beyond its own balance sheet.