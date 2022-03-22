Will offer satellite internet to MSMEs from April: Hughes' Shivaji Chatterjee

OneWeb has done about 12 out of 16 launches it had planned to complete its constellation. They had a couple of launches to create backup satellites, and each was to happen every 45 days. In about the next four months, all launches were expected to be completed to create the main system. Within the next two or three months, the backup satellites would have been launched – and the service could have been launched by end-Q3 or early-Q4, 2022. In my estimate, this has probably delayed things by about two to three months, since a new set of satellites will need to be added at the end of the schedule – assuming the present satellites prevail. There are also about 650 satellites in the constellation – each one here is made every day by Airbus. If 36 satellites are held, they can be made up in the next 40 days or so.