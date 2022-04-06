Will parent HDFC's efficiency rub off on HDFC Bank?

HDFC Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan is confident that the acquisition won’t sacrifice flexibility.“Elephants can dance as well," he says. But sloth has become an issue at the bank. In late 2020, the Reserve Bank of India slapped it with an eight-month ban on digital launches and new credit cards because of frequent technology outages. Thanks to its low-cost deposits, net interest margins have held in the 4% range, whereas for HDFC, the mortgage financier, they’re 1.5 percentage points lower and falling for a decade. Yet, the bank earns a slightly lower return on assets than the 2%-plus garnered by its more efficient parent. As the CEO of the expanded entity, Jagdishan must cut costs and revamp the tech. He also has to make the bank more relevant to Gen Z customers, who want banking to be as intuitive as food-delivery apps.