Will provide support, says Singapore Airlines amid Air India seeking ₹10,000 crore aid from owners

Singapore Airlines, on Friday, 31 October 2025, said that the global aviation giant will provide its expertise and support to the Tata Group-owned Air India after the company asked for ₹10,000 crore in assistance from its owners, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.

Singapore Airlines is now a minority shareholder in Air India after the Indian aviation company fully acquired Vistara. According to an agency report from the news agency PTI, a Singapore Airlines spokesperson said that the company has been working with Tata Sons to support Air India's needs.

“As a significant minority shareholder in Air India, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been working closely with our partner Tata Sons to support Air India's transformation programme. This includes providing our expertise and support to Air India, where necessary,” a Singapore Airlines spokesperson said in a statement cited in the agency report.

The company responded to the queries sent by the news agency on providing funds for Air India. However, Singapore Airlines has not disclosed any specific details regarding Air India's operations and financial requirements.

Air India asks for ₹ 10,000 crore support According to a recent Bloomberg report, Air India has reportedly asked for support of at least ₹10,000 crore from its owners, Tata Sons (the entity which owns all Tata Group companies) and Singapore Airlines.

People aware of the development told the news agency that Air India is requesting the funds to improve the airline's systems and services while developing in-house engineering and maintenance departments.

The news report also highlighted that any financial support would be proportional to ownership, and that Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines will decide whether to grant any funding via an interest-free loan or through the equity route.

Tata Sons owns a 74.9% stake in Air India, while the remaining is owned by Singapore Airlines, according to the agency report.

Challenges of Air India Air India is undergoing a headwind phase, where the company is carrying out a transformation programme while catering to its operational and financial obligations.

Also Read | Air India bus catches fire near aircraft at Delhi Airport Terminal 3 — Video

The company also recently witnessed one of the worst air accidents, where an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft en route to London from Ahmedabad crashed, killing 260 souls onboard.

Apart from the headwinds from the crash and regulatory crackdown, the Pakistan airspace closure is also making the airline take longer routes for its long-haul flights to Europe, which in turn increases operating costs for the company.

According to the PTI report, citing Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, the airline is expected to incur a loss of ₹4,000 crore due to the Pakistan airspace closure.

“I think the operative word in 2025 is uncertainty. Uncertainty in global trade policy, global stability and peace, and politics. I think that does have an impact on the demand environment,” said Wilson, according to the agency report.

Air India's fund plea comes after Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines earlier invested ₹9,558 crore in Air India in the financial year 2024-25. The promoters also invested ₹4,306 crore in March 2025.